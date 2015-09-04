8th Grade Toolkit: Reconstruction and Race Relations

Snapshot

Historical Period Covered : Reconstruction

Connecticut Social Studies Framework Indicator: Change, Continuity and Context

Hist 8.2: Classify series of historical events as examples of change and/or continuity.

Recommended length : 5 to 7 40-minutes class periods

Pre-requisite knowledge required : Students should already have studied antebellum America and the Civil War.

Compelling Question :

Is the history of race relations in America a story of progress?

This inquiry leads students through an investigation of race relations in the United States as they examine the life of Connecticut native Ebenezer Don Carlos Bassett. Bassett broke the color barrier when he attended and graduated from Connecticut’s State Normal School (Central Connecticut State University), and was appointed Minister Resident to Haiti by President Grant. Students will also learn about Rebecca Primus, also from Connecticut, who taught school to newly freed blacks in a rural Maryland village after the Civil War. Adolescent students are concerned about issues of equality and justice. This inquiry gives students an entry point into thinking like historians about Reconstruction and its legacy.