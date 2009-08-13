Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – 2003 NOV/DEC/JAN 2004

BACK ISSUES – 2003 NOV/DEC/JAN 2004

0
By on Back Issues

Subscribe Now!

ORDER ONLINE

2003 NOV/DEC/JAN 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE:ON THE HOME FRONT

Liberty Bond Drives and Bomb Shelters

Bob Steele Rallies the Troops

New Britain’s Wartime Production

A Merchant -Soldier in the Revolutionary War

Soldiers’ Letters Home

On the cover:
Lois Blomstrann (left) and Arlene Orrechio learning to use gas masks during a drill in 1942. (Courtesy of Lois Blomstrann)

Contents
pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:
pg 9 Letters, etc.
pg 12 A War Contested
(Sample Article)
pg 15 Civil Defense in the Cold War
pg 18 Howdy Men: Bob Steele
pg 20 “If You Don’t Need It, DON’T BUY IT.” (Sample Article)
By Amber Degn
pg 21 “Whistling Death”: The Vought Corsair. By Jack Connors
pg 22 Connecticut’s Own Rosie the Riveter
pg 24 German POWs at Bradley Field
pg 27 A Sweet Reminder of Home: Arthur J. Kiely Jr.
pg 28 Manufacturing for the War Effort. (Sample Article)
By Lois Blomstrann
pg 30 Parallel Lives
pg 34 Letter from a Quarantine Camp: Louis F. Middlebrook
pg 36 Witness to Gettysburg: Horatio Dana Chapman
pg 38 Fighting for Freedom: Joseph O. Cross (Sample Article)
pg 40 Andersonville Diary:
Joseph Flower Jr. [READ IT HERE]
pg 42 The First Independence Day: Hezekiah HaydenPatrolling Connecticut’s Shoreline: Timothy ParkerAmos Wadsworth, Merchant-Soldier.
By Lisa Johnson
pg 44 A Memory of War in the Parlor.
By Thomas Denenberg
pg 45 Soldiers’ Field
Share.

Comments are closed.