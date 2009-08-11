BACK ISSUES – 2004 NOV/DEC/JAN 2005

|
ART HISTORY 101
Wadsworth Celebrates the American Landscape
Dotha’s Tribute Turns 75
In Step with Wallace Stevens
A Letter from Monet’s Garden
Thomas Cole, View of Monte Video, the seat of Daniel Wadsworth, Esq., 1828
Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art
|From the Publisher:
|Letters, etc.
|When Artists Owned Hartford’s Streets. By Bob Gregson
|Daniel Wadsworth and the Hudson River School.
By Elizabeth Mankin Kornhauser
|The Enigma of Wallace Stevens. By Christine Palm
|Dotha’s Crowning Gift to Hartford. By Diana Ross McCain
|re: Collections–Portrait of a Young Man. By Nancy Finlay
|Shoebox Archives—Alfred Pope of Hill-Stead has lunch with Claude Monet.
By Polly Pasternak Huntington
|Destination–Visit the nation’s first museum devoted to collecting American art, and one of the top university print collections in the United States.
New Britian Museum of American Art. By Elizabeth J. Normen
Davison Art Center. By Elizabeth J. Normen
|Afterword–Expansion at two area museums, and more…
|Soapbox–Why public art is good for Hartford. By Ken Kahn
• Daniel Wadsworth and the Hudson River School
• The Enigma of Wallace Stevens
• Lunch with Monet
