BACK ISSUES – 2004 NOV/DEC/JAN 2005

VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 1

IN THIS ISSUE:

ART HISTORY 101 Wadsworth Celebrates the American Landscape

Dotha’s Tribute Turns 75

In Step with Wallace Stevens

A Letter from Monet’s Garden On the cover:

Thomas Cole, View of Monte Video, the seat of Daniel Wadsworth, Esq., 1828

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

Contents pg 7 From the Publisher: pg 8 Letters, etc. pg 12 When Artists Owned Hartford’s Streets. By Bob Gregson pg 18 Daniel Wadsworth and the Hudson River School.

By Elizabeth Mankin Kornhauser pg 24 The Enigma of Wallace Stevens. By Christine Palm pg 30 Dotha’s Crowning Gift to Hartford. By Diana Ross McCain pg 36 re: Collections–Portrait of a Young Man. By Nancy Finlay pg 38 Shoebox Archives—Alfred Pope of Hill-Stead has lunch with Claude Monet.

By Polly Pasternak Huntington pg 40 Destination–Visit the nation’s first museum devoted to collecting American art, and one of the top university print collections in the United States.

New Britian Museum of American Art. By Elizabeth J. Normen

Davison Art Center. By Elizabeth J. Normen pg 43 Afterword–Expansion at two area museums, and more… pg 44 Soapbox–Why public art is good for Hartford. By Ken Kahn