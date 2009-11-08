Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – FALL 2009

FALL 2009
VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: The Sporting Life   

Summer 2009 Cover

 The Whale That Got Away

From Poor Kid to Featherweight Champ
A Football Rivalry Still On After 134 Years
Where to Find an Early Baseball Card Collection
How ESPN Came to Bristol

On the cover: The Norwich Free Academy 1898 team. Courtesy of Norwich Free Academy.

ContentsFeatures
pg 12
Whaler Mania
How Connecticut won and lost its NHL team. By Brian Codagnone
pg 18
Girls Can Play, Too!
From the Nutmeg Aggies to the UConn Huskies, Connecticut embraces women’s basketball.
By Elizabeth Lewis
Pg 24
The Fastest Men On Two Wheels
When bicycle racing was the biggest sport in America. By Bill Pierce
pg 30
The Meriden Buzz Saw
Kid Kaplan pulls himself up by his boxing gloves. By David Kluczwski
Departments
Hog River Journal
Letters, etc.
pg 51 Afterword

 

