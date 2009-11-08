BACK ISSUES – FALL 2009

|pg 12
|pg 12
|
Whaler Mania. By Brian Codagnone
|pg 18
|Girls Can Play, Too!: Women’s Basketball in Connecticut. By Elizabeth Lewis
|pg 24
|The Fastest Men On Two Wheels. By Bill Pierce
|pg 30
|The Meriden Buzz Saw. By David Kluczwski
|pg 36
|Destination: Ingalls Rink and the Yale Bowl. By Patrick Pinnell
|
pg 38
|re: Collections: The McCook Boys Collect Baseball Cards. By Beverly Lucas
|pg 40
|Shoebox Archives: A Family Affair: The Manchester Road Race. By Christopher Pagliuco
|pg 44
|How ESPN Came to Bristol. By David Nagle
|pg 46
|Connecticut’s Lost Ski Areas. By Diane Pflugrad Foley