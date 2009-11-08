BACK ISSUES – FALL 2009

FALL 2009

IN THIS ISSUE: The Sporting Life The Whale That Got Away From Poor Kid to Featherweight Champ A Football Rivalry Still On After 134 Years Where to Find an Early Baseball Card Collection How ESPN Came to Bristol On the cover: The Norwich Free Academy 1898 team. Courtesy of Norwich Free Academy.

ContentsFeatures pg 12

Whaler Mania

How Connecticut won and lost its NHL team. By Brian Codagnone pg 18

Girls Can Play, Too!

From the Nutmeg Aggies to the UConn Huskies, Connecticut embraces women’s basketball.

By Elizabeth Lewis Pg 24

The Fastest Men On Two Wheels

When bicycle racing was the biggest sport in America. By Bill Pierce pg 30

The Meriden Buzz Saw

