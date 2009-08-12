BACK ISSUES – AUG/SEP/OCT 2004

Contents

pg 7 From the Publisher:

pg 8 Letters, etc.

pg 12 On the Campaign Trail.

By Nancy O. Albert and Mark Jones

pg 18 A Quaker Firebrand Swings An Election.

By Joseph Duffy

pg 25 Politics of Change: Mayor vs. Manager.

By Donald F. Fenton

pg 30 The Education of Ella Grasso.

By Jon E. Purmont

pg 36 re: Collections

Buttons worn and torches carried for our parties’ candidates.

By Marianne Curling

pg 38 Destination

Monument to the Black Governors

By Billie M. AnthonyOld State House.

By Eileen Flynn

pg 42 Soapbox

How far have we come since the riots of the late 1960s?An interview with Butch Lewis.