BACK ISSUES – FALL 2005

VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE: Liberty & Justice for All General Washington Strikes a Revolutionary Alliance Abe Lincoln’s Overlooked Hartford Speech Society Women Jailed for the Vote The Red Scare Sweeps Connecticut On the cover: Procession of the Wide-Awake Club down Main Street, Hartford, July 26, 1860. Historians credit (as did Lincoln himself) the Wide Awakes, started in Hartford, with helping Lincoln win the presidency.

The Museum of American Political Life, University of Hartford. Contents pg 7 From the Publisher: pg 8 Letters, etc. pg 12 Setting the Watch Fires of Liberty.

By Mark Jones and Nancy O. Albert pg 20 The “Conference” State.

By Ann Harrison and Mary Donohue pg 26 Glimpses of Lincoln’s Brilliance.

By Gene Leach pg 32 Stamping Out the Reds.

By Jeffrey J. White pg 36 re: Collections

Freedom fighter John Brown figures prominently in a new exhibition. By Rehema Barber pg 38 Destinations

Nathan Hale Homestead celebrates our state hero’s 50th birthday.

By Rebecca Taber-ConoverFarmington’s stops on the Underground Railroad.

By Barbara Donahue pg 42 Soapbox Archives

A day at the movies in 1930s Hartford spells freedom for a young Walter E. Smith. pg 44 Afterword

Barn Again! on view in Windsor; where to get your 2006 Hartford hertitage calendar; the 2005 inductees to The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame; and more…