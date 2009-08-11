Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – FALL 2005

BACK ISSUES – FALL 2005

0
By on Back Issues

Subscribe Now!

ORDER ONLINE

FALL 2005
VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: Liberty & Justice for All

General Washington Strikes a Revolutionary Alliance

Abe Lincoln’s Overlooked Hartford Speech

Society Women Jailed for the Vote

The Red Scare Sweeps Connecticut

On the cover:

Procession of the Wide-Awake Club down Main Street, Hartford, July 26, 1860. Historians credit (as did Lincoln himself) the Wide Awakes, started in Hartford, with helping Lincoln win the presidency.
The Museum of American Political Life, University of Hartford.

Contents
pg 7 From the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Setting the Watch Fires of Liberty.
By Mark Jones and Nancy O. Albert
pg 20 The “Conference” State.
By Ann Harrison and Mary Donohue
pg 26 Glimpses of Lincoln’s Brilliance.
By Gene Leach
pg 32 Stamping Out the Reds.
By Jeffrey J. White
pg 36 re: Collections
Freedom fighter John Brown figures prominently in a new exhibition. By Rehema Barber
pg 38 Destinations
Nathan Hale Homestead celebrates our state hero’s 50th birthday.
By Rebecca Taber-ConoverFarmington’s stops on the Underground Railroad.
By Barbara Donahue
pg 42 Soapbox Archives
A day at the movies in 1930s Hartford spells freedom for a young Walter E. Smith.
pg 44 Afterword
Barn Again! on view in Windsor; where to get your 2006 Hartford hertitage calendar; the 2005 inductees to The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame; and more…

 

Share.

Comments are closed.