Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – FALL 2007

BACK ISSUES – FALL 2007

0
By on Back Issues

FALL 2007
VOLUME 5 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE:WE MADE IT!

*  Rivaling Currier & Ives: The Kellog Brothers


 *   Everyman’s Time: The Rise and Fall of Connecticut Clockmaking

*  Borden Revolutionizes the Milk Business

*  The Brass City Manufactures for Victory

Contents
pg 9 From the Publisher
pg 10 Letters, etc.
pg 14 Rivaling Currier & Ives: The Kellog Brothers.  By Nancy Finlay
pg 20 Everyman’s Time: The Rise and Fall of Connecticut’s Clockmaking
By Donald Muller
pg 26 Borden Revolutionizes the Milk Business
By Charles Zanor
pg 32 The Brass City Manufactures for Victory
By Raechel Guest
pg 40 The Bright Lights of Willimantic
By Tom Beardsley
pg 44 re: CollectionsClassic Hitchcock furniture returns to Unionville
By Anne Guernsey
pg 46 Shoebox Archives
Patents reveal genuis behind Fuller Brush Company
By Vincent Michael Valvo
pg 48 Destinations
The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association Museum.
By John A. Pawloski
pg 50 Soapbox
Reports of Manufacturing’s Death and Greatly Exaggerated.
By Peter Giola
pg 52 Afterword
What’s on view, what’s in a name, and how to get a tour of the Hog River

 

Share.

Comments are closed.