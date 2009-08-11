BACK ISSUES – FALL 2008

Connecticut Explored
FALL 2008
VOLUME 6 / NUMBER
IN THIS ISSUE:  And the Beat Goes On

Tickling the Ivories in Ivoryton

Two Underappreciated Connecticut Composers

Blowin’ Out the Speakers at Toad’s

 70s Hitmakers The Carpenters—from Connecticut?

A Daughter Tells How A Jazz Great Adopted The Nutmeg State

On the cover: Images courtesy of the Museum of Connecticut History, Toad’s Place, Oral History American Music, Kaman Corporation, The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre, Melonae’ McLean, Jim McCrary, Connecticut Historical Society, Marian Anderson Collection, Rare Book & Manuscript Library, University of Pennsylvania.  For full attribution, please see images inside.

Contents

Features
pg 16
What These Walls Have Heard!
A photo essay on New Haven’s legendary Toad’s Place.
By Mary M. Donohue
Pg 22
Charles Ives, Connecticut’s Compelling, Confounding Composer
Ahead of his time, Ives may yet find an audience.
By Libby Van Cleve
Pg 28
Ivoryton (READ HERE)
From East Africa to Ivoryton, piano-key manufacturing shapes a town.
By Christopher Pagliuco
Pg 34
Connecticut’s Claim to Musical Theater Fame
Trying out in Connecticut theaters before heading to the Great White Way.
By Malcolm Johnson
Pg 40
Marching With Henry Clay Work
The Connecticut composer who wrote the Union Victory song.
By Dean Nelson
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher
pg 12 Contributors to This Issue
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 46 Spotlight
The Carpenters.
By William Hosley
pg 48 Shoebox Archives:
My Dad, Jackie McLean.
By Melonae’ McLean
pg 50 Destination:
Marian Anderson Studio.
By Jessica Colebrook
pg 51 Spotlight:
Ovation Guitar.
By Jennifer Huget
pg 52 Afterword:
Noah Webster’s 250th Birthday and other events not to be missed this fall plus what’s new on the Connecticut History Bookshelf

 

 

