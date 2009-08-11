BACK ISSUES – FALL 2008

FALL 2008

VOLUME 6 / NUMBER

IN THIS ISSUE: And the Beat Goes On Tickling the Ivories in Ivoryton Two Underappreciated Connecticut Composers Blowin’ Out the Speakers at Toad’s 70s Hitmakers The Carpenters—from Connecticut? A Daughter Tells How A Jazz Great Adopted The Nutmeg State On the cover: Images courtesy of the Museum of Connecticut History, Toad’s Place, Oral History American Music, Kaman Corporation, The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre, Melonae’ McLean, Jim McCrary, Connecticut Historical Society, Marian Anderson Collection, Rare Book & Manuscript Library, University of Pennsylvania. For full attribution, please see images inside. Contents Features pg 16

What These Walls Have Heard!

A photo essay on New Haven’s legendary Toad’s Place.

By Mary M. Donohue Pg 22

Charles Ives, Connecticut’s Compelling, Confounding Composer

Ahead of his time, Ives may yet find an audience.

By Libby Van Cleve Pg 28

Ivoryton (READ HERE)

From East Africa to Ivoryton, piano-key manufacturing shapes a town.

By Christopher Pagliuco Pg 34

Connecticut’s Claim to Musical Theater Fame

Trying out in Connecticut theaters before heading to the Great White Way.

By Malcolm Johnson Pg 40

Marching With Henry Clay Work

The Connecticut composer who wrote the Union Victory song.

By Dean Nelson Departments pg 11 From the Publisher pg 12 Contributors to This Issue pg 14 Letters, etc. pg 46 Spotlight

The Carpenters.

By William Hosley pg 48 Shoebox Archives:

My Dad, Jackie McLean.

By Melonae’ McLean pg 50 Destination:

Marian Anderson Studio.

By Jessica Colebrook pg 51 Spotlight:

Ovation Guitar.

By Jennifer Huget pg 52 Afterword:

Noah Webster’s 250th Birthday and other events not to be missed this fall plus what’s new on the Connecticut History Bookshelf