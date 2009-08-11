BACK ISSUES – FALL 2008

|pg 16
What These Walls Have Heard!
A photo essay on New Haven’s legendary Toad’s Place.
By Mary M. Donohue
|Pg 22
Charles Ives, Connecticut’s Compelling, Confounding Composer
Ahead of his time, Ives may yet find an audience.
By Libby Van Cleve
|Pg 28
Ivoryton (READ HERE)
From East Africa to Ivoryton, piano-key manufacturing shapes a town.
By Christopher Pagliuco
|Pg 34
Connecticut’s Claim to Musical Theater Fame
Trying out in Connecticut theaters before heading to the Great White Way.
By Malcolm Johnson
|Pg 40
Marching With Henry Clay Work
The Connecticut composer who wrote the Union Victory song.
By Dean Nelson
|pg 12
|Contributors to This Issue
|pg 46
|Spotlight
The Carpenters.
By William Hosley
|pg 48
|Shoebox Archives:
My Dad, Jackie McLean.
By Melonae’ McLean
|pg 50
|Destination:
Marian Anderson Studio.
By Jessica Colebrook
|pg 51
|Spotlight:
Ovation Guitar.
By Jennifer Huget
|pg 52
|Afterword:
Noah Webster’s 250th Birthday and other events not to be missed this fall plus what’s new on the Connecticut History Bookshelf