BACK ISSUES – FALL 2010

Fall 2010 VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: Celebrate Connecticut’s 375th Anniversary

ContentsFeatures
pg 12
Frankies Hot Dogs.
By Frank Purcaro
pg 16
Celebrating Connecticut’s Founding.
By Walter Woodward
page 26
In Search of the Great Find!
By Briann Greenfield
pg 38
The Trumbull Dynasty.
By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Alicia Wayland
Departments
pg 9

Hog River Journal
pg 10

Letters, etc.
pg 12 Frankies Hot Dogs. By Frank Purcaro
pg 16 Celebrating Connecticut’s Founding. By Walter Woodward
pg 22 Shoebox Archives: Three Generations in the Newspaper Business. By Michael C. Dooling
pg 24 re: collections: Turning: Wheels, Reels, and Flutes. By Julie Frey
pg 26 In Search of the Great Find! By Briann Greenfield

pg 32

 Shoebox Archives: The Danbury Square Box Company. By Diane Hassan
pg 34 Little House in Connecticut. By Christine Woodside
pg 36 Destination: George Godard Gets His Building. By Kendall F. Wiggin
pg 38 The Trumbull Dynasty. By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Alicia Wayland
pg 44 Get What You Need at Pfau’s. By Nena Donovan Levine
pg 45 The Quintessential Family Business. By Mel Smith
pg 46 Site Lines: Historic Main Streets Matter. By John Simone
pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 52 Afterword
