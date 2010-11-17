BACK ISSUES – FALL 2010

Fall 2010 VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 4

A Hot Dog for the First Lady Is Connecticut 375 Years Old? Waterbury's Newspaper Family Merchants, Patriots, Governors ContentsFeatures pg 12

By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Alicia Wayland Departments pg 9 Hog River Journal pg 10 Letters, etc. pg 12 Frankies Hot Dogs. By Frank Purcaro pg 16 Celebrating Connecticut’s Founding. By Walter Woodward pg 22 Shoebox Archives: Three Generations in the Newspaper Business. By Michael C. Dooling pg 24 re: collections: Turning: Wheels, Reels, and Flutes. By Julie Frey pg 26 In Search of the Great Find! By Briann Greenfield pg 32 Shoebox Archives: The Danbury Square Box Company. By Diane Hassan pg 34 Little House in Connecticut. By Christine Woodside pg 36 Destination: George Godard Gets His Building. By Kendall F. Wiggin pg 38 The Trumbull Dynasty. By Elizabeth Pratt Fox and Alicia Wayland pg 44 Get What You Need at Pfau’s. By Nena Donovan Levine pg 45 The Quintessential Family Business. By Mel Smith pg 46 Site Lines: Historic Main Streets Matter. By John Simone pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations pg 52 Afterword