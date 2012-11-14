BACK ISSUES- Fall 2012

Fall 2012 VOLUME 10/ NUMBER 4

THE 10th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

IN THIS ISSUE: Is This the Land of Steady Habits? > The Standing Order: Who They Were and Who Took Them Down > Reduce, Reuse, Recycle Colonial Style > And Then Came the French Canadians > A Socialist Mayor for Bridgeport

Contents

10 Letters, etc

13 From the State Historian: The Unsteady Meaning of “The Land of Steady Habits” CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward

14 Waste Not Want Not: What a Colonial Midden Can Tell Us CLICK HERE TO READ

A photo essay about frugal Connecticut Yankees. By Ross K. Harper

20 The Land of Steady Constitutional Habits CLICK HERE TO READ

Why it took us 156 years to adopt a constitution. By Wesley Horton

26 Connecticut’s Ruling Aristocracy CLICK HERE TO READ

For the first 180 years, a handful of families ruled Connecticut. By David Corrigan

32 Bridgeport Votes for Change CLICK HERE TO READ

A socialist takes office. By Mary Witkowski

38 The Steady Evolution of a Connecticut Family Business

It all began with the saftey fuse. By Dawn Byron Hutchins

46 French Canadians Colonize Connecticut By Ruth Glasser

48 Site Lines: Monuments to Connecticut’s Lost County Government By Paige Durgin

CLICK HERE TO READ

50 A New Gateway to Our State’s Past By the ConnecticutHistory.org Team

53 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations.

57 Afterword