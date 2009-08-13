Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004

FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE:  AN APPLE A DAY

  A Home for Throwaways

 Preventing the Dreaded Smallpox

 Rehab of Tramps and Drunkards

 The Curative Power of a Cold Shower

On the cover:
An excerpt from the Hippocratic Oath, one of the oldest binding documents in history. Written in antiquity, most graduating medical-school students swear to a modernized version.

Contents
pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:
pg 8 Letters, etc.
pg 11 Had Too Much. By Scott L. Wands.
pg 20 The Home for “Incurables.”
By Barbara Donahue
pg 26 “Wash and Be Healed.”
By Dawn C. Adiletta
pg 32 Hospital Rock. By Charles Leach, M.D. (Sample Article)
pg 38 Shoebox Archives
President-elect Taft put his best foot forward.
pg 40 re: Collections
A well-stocked saddlebag for the doctor on horseback. (Sample Article)
By H. David Crombie, M.D.
pg 42 Destination: Institute of Living
From pastoral surroundings to electroshock therapy, a permanent exhibit explores the history of mental healthcare.
By Cynthia Cormier
pg 44 Afterword
The Emancipation Proclamation comes to Hartford, Prudence Crandall Museum update, and more.

 

