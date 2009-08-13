BACK ISSUES – FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004

|
FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004
VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: AN APPLE A DAY
A Home for Throwaways
Preventing the Dreaded Smallpox
Rehab of Tramps and Drunkards
The Curative Power of a Cold Shower
On the cover:
An excerpt from the Hippocratic Oath, one of the oldest binding documents in history. Written in antiquity, most graduating medical-school students swear to a modernized version.
|Contents
|pg 7
|Letter from the Publisher:
|pg 8
|Letters, etc.
|pg 11
|Had Too Much. By Scott L. Wands.
|pg 20
|The Home for “Incurables.”
By Barbara Donahue
|pg 26
|“Wash and Be Healed.”
By Dawn C. Adiletta
|pg 32
|Hospital Rock. By Charles Leach, M.D. (Sample Article)
|pg 38
|Shoebox Archives
President-elect Taft put his best foot forward.
|pg 40
|re: Collections
A well-stocked saddlebag for the doctor on horseback. (Sample Article)
By H. David Crombie, M.D.
|pg 42
|Destination: Institute of Living
From pastoral surroundings to electroshock therapy, a permanent exhibit explores the history of mental healthcare.
By Cynthia Cormier
|pg 44
|Afterword
The Emancipation Proclamation comes to Hartford, Prudence Crandall Museum update, and more.
