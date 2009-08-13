BACK ISSUES – FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004

Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE FEB/MAR/APRIL 2004

VOLUME 2 / NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: AN APPLE A DAY A Home for Throwaways Preventing the Dreaded Smallpox Rehab of Tramps and Drunkards The Curative Power of a Cold Shower On the cover:

An excerpt from the Hippocratic Oath, one of the oldest binding documents in history. Written in antiquity, most graduating medical-school students swear to a modernized version. Contents pg 7 Letter from the Publisher: pg 8 Letters, etc. pg 11 Had Too Much. By Scott L. Wands. pg 20 The Home for “Incurables.”

By Barbara Donahue pg 26 “Wash and Be Healed.”

By Dawn C. Adiletta pg 32 Hospital Rock. By Charles Leach, M.D. (Sample Article) pg 38 Shoebox Archives

President-elect Taft put his best foot forward. pg 40 re: Collections

A well-stocked saddlebag for the doctor on horseback. (Sample Article)

By H. David Crombie, M.D. pg 42 Destination: Institute of Living

From pastoral surroundings to electroshock therapy, a permanent exhibit explores the history of mental healthcare.

By Cynthia Cormier pg 44 Afterword

The Emancipation Proclamation comes to Hartford, Prudence Crandall Museum update, and more.