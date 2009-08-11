BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2005

Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE SPRING 2005

VOLUME 3 / NUMBER 2

SPECIAL ISSUE: MADE IN CONNECTICUT Twain’s Love Affair with Technology Rentschler Reaches for the Sky 1896 Electric Cars Hit Hartford Streets The Silk Route Leads to Manchester On the cover: Top row, left to right: The Pope Mark I electric automobile, 1897; Landers, Frary & Clark’s coffee percolator, c. 1914; Pratt & Whitney Aircraft’s Wasp engine, c. 1926.

Middle row, left to right: Horace Wells; Mark Twain’s self-pasting scrapbook; G. Snow’s Match Safe patent drawing. Bottom row, left to right: Teaching the mechanics of speech to the deaf; Ribbon loom, Cheney Brothers, 1914; Fundamental Orders, 1639. Contents pg 9 From the Publisher: pg 10 Letters, etc. pg 14 American School for the Deaf: The Mother School of Deaf Education. By Gary E. Wait pg 20 The Horseless Era Arrives.

By David Corrigan pg 26 Creative License, or Fundamental Fact?

By Walter Woodward pg 28 Cheney Mills: Innovations in Silk.

By Charles B. Fears pg 36 Noah Webster: Accent on an American Language.

By Tracey Wilson pg 38 Mark Twain, Inventor.

By Sujata Srinivasan pg 42 Catherine Beecher and Domestic Science.

By Dawn C. Adiletta pg 44 Frederick Rentschler: The Sky’s the Limit.

By Jack Connors pg 48 The Discovery of Anesthesia.

By William A MacDonnell, D.D.S. pg 50 re: Collections

A self-pumping shower to fit any Empire decor.

By Richard C. Malley pg 52 Resource

Where a plethora of Connecticut patents are to be found.

By Dean Nelson pg 54 Destination

Two museums devoted to the ingenuity of Connecticut inventors.

Museum of Connecticut History. By Cynthia Cormier

New Britian Industrial Museum. By Lois Blomstrann pg 58 Soapbox

Ingenuity is the hallmark of the Connecticut River Valley.

By Wilson H. Faude pg 60 Afterword

Report on a symposium on the African American experience, and recently published books of local interest.