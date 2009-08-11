BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2007

Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE SPRING 2007

VOLUME 5 / NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: BITE THE BULLET Where Soaking Up the Sun was Treatment The Influenza Pandemic of 1918 Shrub the Source of Mom’s Cure-All Our Second President Takes the Water Cure On the cover: Children with tuberculosis soak up sunshine and sea breezes at the Seaside Sanatorium in Waterford, c. 1940.

Connecticut State Library, State Archives. Contents pg 9 From the Publisher: pg 10 Letters, etc. pg 12 Sun and Sea Harnessed to Fight Tuberculosis [Click here to read]

By Ann Harrison and Mark H. Jones pg 20 A Knack for Bonesetting.

By Maureen Welch and Alicia Wayland pg 26 Witch What? Connecticut’s Wonder Shrub. [Click here to read]

By Mary M. Donohue pg 32 Ninety Days that Sickened Connecticut.

By Ralph D. Arcari, Ph.D. pg 40 Living Till the Last.

By Jennifer Huget pg 44 re: Collections

Fortune’s Bones.

By Ann Smith pg 46 Shoebox Archives

Doctoring on the Field of Battle.

By Janice Mathews pg 48 Destinations

James Pharmacy. By Andra Chantim

Stafford Springs. By Andra Chantim pg 52 Afterword

What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf, spring flings, and more…