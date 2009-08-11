Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2007

SPRING 2007
VOLUME 5 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: BITE THE BULLET

Where Soaking Up the Sun was Treatment

The Influenza Pandemic of 1918

Shrub the Source of Mom’s Cure-All

Our Second President Takes the Water Cure

On the cover:

Children with tuberculosis soak up sunshine and sea breezes at the Seaside Sanatorium in Waterford, c. 1940.
Connecticut State Library, State Archives.

Contents
pg 9 From the Publisher:
pg 10 Letters, etc.
pg 12 Sun and Sea Harnessed to Fight Tuberculosis [Click here to read]
By Ann Harrison and Mark H. Jones
pg 20 A Knack for Bonesetting.
By Maureen Welch and Alicia Wayland
pg 26 Witch What? Connecticut’s Wonder Shrub. [Click here to read]
By Mary M. Donohue
pg 32 Ninety Days that Sickened Connecticut.
By Ralph D. Arcari, Ph.D.
pg 40 Living Till the Last.
By Jennifer Huget
pg 44 re: Collections
Fortune’s Bones.
By Ann Smith
pg 46 Shoebox Archives
Doctoring on the Field of Battle.
By Janice Mathews
pg 48 Destinations
James Pharmacy. By Andra Chantim
Stafford Springs. By Andra Chantim
pg 52 Afterword
What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf, spring flings, and more…

 

