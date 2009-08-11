BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2008

Contents Features

pg 18

Motoring with the Hickmotts

When automobile travel was adventure.

By Diane Pflugrad Foley and Mark H. Jones

Pg 24

The Ill-Fated Farmington Canal

Before Boston’s Big Dig, there was Connecticut’s Big Ditch.

By Ellsworth S. Grant

Pg 30

The Rise and Fall of Silas Brooks, Balloonist

Seeking fame and fortune as the Great American Aeronaut.

By Lawrence S. Carlton, M.D.

Pg 36

Litchfield’s Fortunes Hitched to the Stagecoach

When all roads led to Litchfield.

By Lynne Templeton Brickley

Pg 42

Traveling Hartford-Area Turnpikes—Then, Now, or Never?

Plans for a beltway around Hartford hit a dead end.

By Frederick A. Hesketh

Departments

pg 11 From the Publisher

pg 12 Contributors to This Issue

pg 14 Letters, etc.

pg 48 Destination:

Tracking Down Our Classic Coasters

By C.J. Hughes

pg 50 Spotlight:

What’s Up With Stratford’s Vought-Sikorsky Aircraft Plant?

By Mary M. Donohue

pg 52 Destination:

A Short History of Connecticut Racetracks

By Allan E. Brown

pg 54 Shoebox Archives:

Two Men in a Car: Connecticut’s Early American License Plates

By Marcy Fuller

pg 57 Soapbox:

Preserving the Meritt Parkway

By Leigh Grant