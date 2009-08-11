BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2008

Connecticut Explored
SPRING 2008
VOLUME 6 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE:Down the Pike

Scaling the White Mountains in a 1911 Columbia Motorcar

Building a Big Ditch to Spur Connecticut’s Economy

The Marvel of Early Balloon Flight

Catching the Stage to Litchfield

On the cover: The Hickmott family of Hartford embarks on a 143-mile, seven-hour drive to Marblehead Neck Massachusetts, July 1911.

Contents

Features
pg 18
Motoring with the Hickmotts
When automobile travel was adventure.
By Diane Pflugrad Foley and Mark H. Jones
Pg 24
The Ill-Fated Farmington Canal
Before Boston’s Big Dig, there was Connecticut’s Big Ditch.
By Ellsworth S. Grant
Pg 30
The Rise and Fall of Silas Brooks, Balloonist
Seeking fame and fortune as the Great American Aeronaut.
By Lawrence S. Carlton, M.D.
Pg 36
Litchfield’s Fortunes Hitched to the Stagecoach
When all roads led to Litchfield.
By Lynne Templeton Brickley
Pg 42
Traveling Hartford-Area Turnpikes—Then, Now, or Never?
Plans for a beltway around Hartford hit a dead end.
By Frederick A. Hesketh
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher
pg 12 Contributors to This Issue
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 48 Destination:
Tracking Down Our Classic Coasters
By C.J. Hughes
pg 50 Spotlight:
What’s Up With Stratford’s Vought-Sikorsky Aircraft Plant?
By Mary M. Donohue
pg 52 Destination:
A Short History of Connecticut Racetracks
By Allan E. Brown
pg 54 Shoebox Archives:
Two Men in a Car: Connecticut’s Early American License Plates
By Marcy Fuller
pg 57 Soapbox:
Preserving the Meritt Parkway
By Leigh Grant
pg 58 Afterword: What’s on view, 5th Anniversary Celebrations, and more…

 

