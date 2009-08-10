BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2009

|pg 16
Full Steam Ahead!
A photo essay about how Long Island Sound fostered the Age of Steam.
By Brenda Milkofsky
|Pg 22
New London’s Indian Mariners
Tracking Connecticut’s Native-American maritime past.
By Jason R. Mancini
|Pg 28
At Home with the Inuit (READ IT HERE)
Whaling Captain George Comer’s surprising life inside the Arctic Circle.
By Fred Calabretta
|Pg 36
Five Connecticuts Defend Our Nation
A quick cruise through Nutmeg naval history.
By Mark Albertson
|Pg 44
The New London Jibboom Club
“What a Club! What a Time” it was for mariners in port.
By William N. Peterson
|pg 50
Cruising the Thimble Islands
The colorful lore of Branford’s archipelago.
By Alana Joli Abbott
|pg 12
|Contributors to This Issue
|pg 26
|re: Collections
An Autobiography in Scrimshaw.
By Richard C. Malley
|pg 27
|re: Collections
Boring Made Easy.
By David J. Corrigan
|pg 34
|Destination
Kate Moore, Keeper of the Fayerweather Lighthouse.
By Mary K. Witkowski
|pg 42
|Destination
Fairfield Set Ablaze.
By Adrienne E. Saint-Pierre and Walter D. Matis
|pg 56
|Spotlight
“The Sooner Home the Better.”
By R. Bayreuther Donohue
|pg 57
|Soapbox
Sites Underwater Worth Preserving, Too.
By Nicholas F. Bellantoni and David A. Poirier