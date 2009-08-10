BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2009

SPRING 2009

VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: Maritime Connecticut By Sea, the British Torch Fairfield Keeping Bridgeport’s Lighthouse Lit Thimble Island Tales Steamers Revolutionize Travel on Long Island Sound A Pequot Navigates a Life at Sea On the cover: The Fayerweather Lighthouse. Photo: Jeremy D’Entremont Contents Features pg 16

Full Steam Ahead!

A photo essay about how Long Island Sound fostered the Age of Steam.

By Brenda Milkofsky Pg 22

New London’s Indian Mariners

Tracking Connecticut’s Native-American maritime past.

By Jason R. Mancini Pg 28

At Home with the Inuit (READ IT HERE)

Whaling Captain George Comer’s surprising life inside the Arctic Circle.

By Fred Calabretta Pg 36

Five Connecticuts Defend Our Nation

A quick cruise through Nutmeg naval history.

By Mark Albertson Pg 44

The New London Jibboom Club

“What a Club! What a Time” it was for mariners in port.

By William N. Peterson pg 50

Cruising the Thimble Islands

The colorful lore of Branford’s archipelago.

By Alana Joli Abbott Departments pg 11 From the Publisher pg 12 Contributors to This Issue pg 14 Letters, etc. pg 26 re: Collections

An Autobiography in Scrimshaw.

By Richard C. Malley pg 27 re: Collections

Boring Made Easy.

By David J. Corrigan pg 34 Destination

Kate Moore, Keeper of the Fayerweather Lighthouse.

By Mary K. Witkowski pg 42 Destination

Fairfield Set Ablaze.

By Adrienne E. Saint-Pierre and Walter D. Matis pg 56 Spotlight

“The Sooner Home the Better.”

By R. Bayreuther Donohue pg 57 Soapbox

Sites Underwater Worth Preserving, Too.

By Nicholas F. Bellantoni and David A. Poirier pg 59 Afterword