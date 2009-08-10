BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2009

Connecticut Explored
SPRING 2009
VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: Maritime Connecticut

By Sea, the British Torch Fairfield

Keeping Bridgeport’s Lighthouse Lit

Thimble Island Tales

Steamers Revolutionize Travel on Long Island Sound

A Pequot Navigates a Life at Sea

On the cover: The Fayerweather Lighthouse.  Photo:  Jeremy D’Entremont

Contents

Features
pg 16
Full Steam Ahead!
A photo essay about how Long Island Sound fostered the Age of Steam.
By Brenda Milkofsky
Pg 22
New London’s Indian Mariners
Tracking Connecticut’s Native-American maritime past.
By Jason R. Mancini
Pg 28
At Home with the Inuit (READ IT HERE)
Whaling Captain George Comer’s surprising life inside the Arctic Circle.
By Fred Calabretta
Pg 36
Five Connecticuts Defend Our Nation
A quick cruise through Nutmeg naval history.
By Mark Albertson
Pg 44
The New London Jibboom Club
“What a Club! What a Time” it was for mariners in port.
By William N. Peterson
pg  50
Cruising the Thimble Islands
The colorful lore of Branford’s archipelago.
By Alana Joli Abbott
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher
pg 12 Contributors to This Issue
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 26 re: Collections
An Autobiography in Scrimshaw.
By Richard C. Malley
pg 27 re: Collections
Boring Made Easy.
By David J. Corrigan
pg 34 Destination
Kate Moore, Keeper of the Fayerweather Lighthouse.
By Mary K. Witkowski
pg 42 Destination
Fairfield Set Ablaze.
By Adrienne E. Saint-Pierre and Walter D. Matis
pg 56 Spotlight
“The Sooner Home the Better.”
By R. Bayreuther Donohue
pg 57 Soapbox
Sites Underwater Worth Preserving, Too.
By Nicholas F. Bellantoni and David A. Poirier
pg 59 Afterword

