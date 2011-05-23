BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2011

Spring 2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticut in the Civil War

Connecticut Builds a Navy African Americans Fight for Freedom and the Union Valor and Sacrifice on the Home Front Hazardville to Coltsville—"As Many As You Can Make" The Power of the Battle Flag

On the Cover: top, left to right: Connecticut Historical Society, Library of Congress, New Canaan Historical Society. middle, left to right: Peabody Essex Museum, Connecticut Battle Flag Collection, The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. bottom, left to right: Robert Gregson/CCT, Museum of Connecticut History, Yale Collection of American Literature