BACK ISSUES- SPRING 2012

|
14 Shack Attack!
A photo essay about classic seasonal food shacks. By Mary M. Donohue
|
22 Connecticut’s Colonial Town Greens
Three greens with roots. By Amy Gagnon
|
Who put our state on paper, and how. By Kristen N. Keegan and William F. Keegan
|
34 Breaking the Myth of the Unmanaged Landscape CLICK HERE TO READ
Was Connecticut a wilderness when Europeans arrived? By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa
|
40 Road Signs of the Air
Wayfinding in the early days of aviation. By Jane F. Cullinane
|pg 13
|From the State Historian:
|pg 14
|Shack Attack!
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 20
|The Two-Million-Dollar Map.
By Nancy Finlay
|pg 22
|
Connecticut’s Colonial Town Greens.
By Amy Gagnon
|pg 28
|Exploring Early Connecticut Mapmaking. CLICK HERE TO READ
By Kristen N. Keegan and William F. Keegan
|pg 34
|
By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa
|pg 40
|Road Signs of the Air.
By Jane F. Cullinane
|pg 45
|Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford
By Allyson Smally
|pg 46
|Surveying Connecticut’s Borders. CLICK HERE TO READ
By Robert Baron
|pg 48
|Site Lines: Mapping Rochambeau’s March Across Connecticut.
By Robert Selig
|pg 50
|Connecticut Center for the Book: Letters About Literature.
By Marian Amodeo
|pg 51
|Hartford History Center: Lincoln,“On The Map” In Hartford.
By Gary E. Wait
|pg 52
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations