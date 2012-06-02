BACK ISSUES- SPRING 2012

Spring 2012 VOLUME 10/ NUMBER 2 IN THIS ISSUE: There’s a Map for That! SUBSCRIBE NOW ORDER ONLINE Putting Connecticut on the Map Classic Food Shacks Abel Buell Sets a World Record Finding Your Way at 10,000 Feet On the cover: (detail) Abel Buell, A New and Correct Map of the United States of North America Lyd dwon from the Latest Observations and the Best Authorities Agreeable to the Peace of 1783, New Haven, 1784. Library of Congress, Geography & Map Division Features 14 Shack Attack! A photo essay about classic seasonal food shacks. By Mary M. Donohue 22 Connecticut’s Colonial Town Greens Three greens with roots. By Amy Gagnon 28 Exploring Early Connecticut Mapmaking CLICK HERE TO READ Who put our state on paper, and how. By Kristen N. Keegan and William F. Keegan 34 Breaking the Myth of the Unmanaged Landscape CLICK HERE TO READ Was Connecticut a wilderness when Europeans arrived? By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa Was Connecticut a wilderness when Europeans arrived? By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa 40 Road Signs of the Air Wayfinding in the early days of aviation. By Jane F. Cullinane Contents pg 9 Hog River Journal pg 10 Letters, etc pg 13 From the State Historian: The Map That Wasn’t a Map. CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward pg 14 Shack Attack! By Mary M. Donohue pg 20 The Two-Million-Dollar Map. By Nancy Finlay pg 22 Connecticut’s Colonial Town Greens. By Amy Gagnon pg 28 Exploring Early Connecticut Mapmaking. CLICK HERE TO READ By Kristen N. Keegan and William F. Keegan pg 34 Breaking the Myth of the Unmanaged Landscape. CLICK HERE TO READ By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa pg 40 Road Signs of the Air. By Jane F. Cullinane pg 45 Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford By Allyson Smally pg 46 Surveying Connecticut’s Borders. CLICK HERE TO READ By Robert Baron pg 48 Site Lines: Mapping Rochambeau’s March Across Connecticut. By Robert Selig pg 50 Connecticut Center for the Book: Letters About Literature. By Marian Amodeo pg 51 Hartford History Center: Lincoln,“On The Map” In Hartford. By Gary E. Wait pg 52 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations pg 57 Afterword