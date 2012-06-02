BACK ISSUES- SPRING 2012

Connecticut Explored
Spring 2012 VOLUME 10/ NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: There’s a Map for That!

Spring 2012 Issue

 Putting Connecticut on the Map
Classic Food Shacks
Abel Buell Sets a World Record
Finding Your Way at 10,000 Feet
On the cover: (detail) Abel Buell, A New and Correct Map of the United States of North America Lyd dwon from the Latest Observations and the Best Authorities Agreeable to the Peace of 1783, New Haven, 1784. Library of Congress, Geography & Map Division
Contents
pg 9 Hog River Journal
pg 10 Letters, etc
pg 13 From the State Historian:

The Map That Wasn’t a Map. CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward
pg 14 Shack Attack!

By Mary M. Donohue
pg 20 The Two-Million-Dollar Map.

By Nancy Finlay
pg 22
Connecticut’s Colonial Town Greens.
By Amy Gagnon
pg 28 Exploring Early Connecticut Mapmaking. CLICK HERE TO READ

By Kristen N. Keegan and William F. Keegan
pg 34
Breaking the Myth of the Unmanaged Landscape. CLICK HERE TO READ
By Tobias Glaza, with Paul Grant-Costa
pg 40 Road Signs of the Air.

By Jane F. Cullinane
pg 45 Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford

By Allyson Smally
pg 46 Surveying Connecticut’s Borders. CLICK HERE TO READ

By Robert Baron
pg 48 Site Lines: Mapping Rochambeau’s March Across Connecticut.

By Robert Selig
pg 50 Connecticut Center for the Book: Letters About Literature.

By Marian Amodeo
pg 51 Hartford History Center: Lincoln,“On The Map” In Hartford.

By Gary E. Wait
pg 52 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 57 Afterword
