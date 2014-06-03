BACK ISSUES – Spring 2014

Spring 2014 VOLUME 12/ NUMBER 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ORDER ONLINE
IN THIS ISSUE: Is First Always Best?
Sikorsky Takes Flight > Boosters for our Revolutionary History > Bessye Bennett Breaks a Barrier > Harnessing Nautical and Nuclear Power > One Man, One Vote
ON THE COVER: The lighthouse on Saybrook Jetty outside the storied Fenwick summer colony marks the very end of the Connecticut River and is featured on Connecticut license plates with the motto “Preserve the Sound.” Al Braden, “The Connecticut River: A Photographic Journey Through the Heart of New England,” (Wesleyan University Press, 2009)
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: A Revolutionary Gamble…Again By Walter W. Woodward
14 Connecticut River: First National Blueway Runs Through Connecticut
A trip down our namesake river. By Elizabeth J. Normen
20 Sikorsky—Still Revolutionary
Innovating his way into aviation history. By Alexander Soule
26 Celebrating Our Patriot Forefathers
The 125th anniversary of the Sons of the American Revolution. By Jennifer Eifrig
32 The Trailblazing Bessye Bennett
Following her dream into the legal profession. By Constance Belton Green
38 Out of the Depression, A Symphony Rises
Francis Goodwin’s symphony endures. By Muriel Fleischmann
44 Site Lines: Connecticut’s State Ship By Karin Peterson
46 Reflections on the 1965 Constitutional Convention By Lawrence J. DeNardis
48 Windham as Weir’s Muse By Anne Dawson
50 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities
53 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
59 Afterword