BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2003

VOLUME 1 / NUMBER 4

Midwife Jennet Catlin Boardman Politico María Sánchez Cultural Entrepreneurs

Elizabeth Colt & Her Circle Community-Builder Mary Townsend Seymour PLUS: Has Governor Rowland

Slammed the Door on Our State Heroine? On the cover:

(clockwise from top left) Prudence Crandall (Courtesy of Prudence

Crandall Museum); Long Lane School Children, c.1870’s (Connecticut State Library); Elizabeth Colt (illustration by Alan Carlstrom); Mary Townsend Seymour (Connecticut State Library); Caroline Penniman, Superintendent Long Lane School, c.1917 (Connecticut State Library); Katharine Houghton Hepburn, c. 1917 (Connecticut State Library);Long Lane School, c.1940 (Connecticut State Library); (center) María Sánchez (photo: Juan Fuentes) Contents pg 7 Letter from the Publisher: pg 9 Letters, etc. pg 12 Remaking Wayward Girls. By Mark H. Jones and Nancy O. Albert pg 20 An Art School Forged in the Gilded Age. By Elizabeth J. Normen (Sample Article) pg 26 Audacious Alliances: Mary Townsend Seymour. by Mark H. Jones (Sample Article) pg 32 Godmother of the Puerto Rican Community: Maria Sanchez. By Jose E. Cruz pg 38 Shoebox Archives

An Early American Midwife’s Tale.

By Sharon Y. Steinberg pg 40 re: collections:

Sophia Woodhouse’s Grass Bonnets (Sample Article)

By Melissa Sirick Josefiak pg 41 Destination: Architect, Executive, Laborer, Preservationist

Hill-Stead Museum. by Melanie Anderson Bourbeau

Martha Parsons House. by Elizabeth J. Normen

Windham Textile and History Museum. by Beverly York

Katharine Seymour Day House. by Dawn C. Adiletta pg 44 Soapbox:

Cuts in state funding threaten the museum of our state heroine.

By Kazimiera Kozlowski