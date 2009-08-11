BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2008

Connecticut Explored
SUMMER 2008
VOLUME 6 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE:On and Off the Beaten Path

Connecticut’s Most Beautiful Vistas

Rediscovering the Hog River

High on a Hill: Waterbury’s Peace Cross

Where You Can Still Take the Trolley

Miss Ferriday’s Garden

On the cover: Bull’s Bridge, a classic New England covered bridge, crosses the Housatonic River in Kent.

Contents

Features
pg 16
Classic Vistas
A photo essay capturing Connecticut’s timeless scenery.
Photos by Robert Benson
Text by Jennifer Huget
Pg 22
Taking a Ride Down the Hog River
The colorful history of HRJ’s namesake waterway.
By Elizabeth J. Normen
Pg 28
A Pilgrimage to Waterbury
Where a lighted cross stood sentinel over a miniature Holy Land.
By Wayne Gannaway
Pg 34
The Quarry that Built Boston and New York City
Portland’s brownstone was once the building material of choice.
By Doe Boyle
Pg 40
Connecticut’s Historic Trails
The tramping movement put three scenic trails on the map.
By Christine Woodside
Departments
pg 11 From the Publisher
pg 12 Contributors to This Issue
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 46 Destination:
Weir Farm National Historic Site.
By Christopher Gezon
The Shoreline Trolley Museum.
By Michael Schreiber
Bartlett’s Tower.
By Brenda J. Miller
The Lyman Viaduct.
By Janice Mathews
The Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden.
By Kristin P. Havill
pg 52 Shoebox Archives:
Reflections on a
Connecticut Landscape
By Odell Shepard, with introduction by Rick Sowash
pg 53 Soapbox:
No Child Left Inside
By Gina McCarthy
pg 54 Afterword:
Wrapping up the 5th anniversary celebration and events not to be missed this summer.

