BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2008

|pg 16
Classic Vistas
A photo essay capturing Connecticut’s timeless scenery.
Photos by Robert Benson
Text by Jennifer Huget
|Pg 22
Taking a Ride Down the Hog River
The colorful history of HRJ’s namesake waterway.
By Elizabeth J. Normen
|Pg 28
A Pilgrimage to Waterbury
Where a lighted cross stood sentinel over a miniature Holy Land.
By Wayne Gannaway
|Pg 34
The Quarry that Built Boston and New York City
Portland’s brownstone was once the building material of choice.
By Doe Boyle
|Pg 40
Connecticut’s Historic Trails
The tramping movement put three scenic trails on the map.
By Christine Woodside
|pg 12
|Contributors to This Issue
|pg 46
|Destination:
Weir Farm National Historic Site.
By Christopher Gezon
The Shoreline Trolley Museum.
By Michael Schreiber
Bartlett’s Tower.
By Brenda J. Miller
The Lyman Viaduct.
By Janice Mathews
The Bellamy-Ferriday House & Garden.
By Kristin P. Havill
|pg 52
|Shoebox Archives:
Reflections on a
Connecticut Landscape
By Odell Shepard, with introduction by Rick Sowash
|pg 53
|Soapbox:
No Child Left Inside
By Gina McCarthy
|pg 54
|Afterword:
Wrapping up the 5th anniversary celebration and events not to be missed this summer.