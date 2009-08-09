BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2009

Contents Features

pg 12 The Aging of the American Dream.

By Eugene Leach

Four Modern Perspectives on the American Dream.

By Catherine Blinder

pg 21

To Work or To School?

Educating children in 19th century Connecticut

By Gregg Mangan

Pg 27

Can You See What I See? It’s Stories That Surround Me! Photo by Walter Wick.

Introduction by Brenda J. Miller

pg 32

The Evolution of Aging.

By Katherine Ott

Pg 38

Oral History: What It Is and How To Do It.

By Bruce M. Stave

Departments

pg 9 From the Publisher

pg 14 Letters, etc.

pg 26 re: Destination…AGE.

By Brenda J. Miller

pg 46 Soapbox

Cultural Institutions Can Help Us Redefine Aging. By Diantha Dow Schull

pg 47 Spotlight

Events & News from our partners