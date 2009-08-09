BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2009

Connecticut Explored
SUMMER 2009
VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 3
IN THIS ISSUE: Ages & Stages 

Would the Founding Fathers Recognize Today’s American Dream?
Photographer Walter Wick Finds a Riddle in the Hartford Collection

Smithsonian Curator on Evolving Attitudes About Aging

A Vintage Edition of The Joy of Cooking Links Generations

An 18th-Century View of the Stages of Life

On the cover: Detail, “The Life & Age of Man,” lithograph by Kellogg and Comstock, Hartford, 1859.  The Connecticut Historical Society, Hartford

Contents

Features
pg 12  The Aging of the American Dream.
By Eugene Leach
Four Modern Perspectives on the American Dream.
By Catherine Blinder
pg 21
To Work or To School?
Educating children in 19th century Connecticut
By Gregg Mangan
Pg 27
Can You See What I See? It’s Stories That Surround Me! Photo by Walter Wick.
Introduction by Brenda J. Miller
pg 32
The Evolution of Aging.
By Katherine Ott
Pg 38
Oral History:  What It Is and How To Do It.
By Bruce M. Stave
Departments
pg 9 From the Publisher
pg 14 Letters, etc.
pg 26 re: Destination…AGE.
By Brenda J. Miller
pg 30 re: Collections
The Collection of Alfred Atmore Pope at Hill-Stead Museum.
By Cynthia ctexplored.org/an-eighteenth-century-view-of-the-stages-of-lifeCormier
pg 36 re:  Collections
An 18th-Century View of the Stages of Life.
By Susan P. Schoelwer
pg 44 Shoebox Archives
History in a Dog-Eared Cookbook.
By Rand Richards Cooper
pg 46 Soapbox
Cultural Institutions Can Help Us Redefine Aging.  By Diantha Dow Schull
pg 47 Spotlight
Events & News from our partners
pg 51 Afterword

 

 

