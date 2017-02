Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE WINTER 2003

VOLUME 1 / NUMBER 2

IN THIS ISSUE: BUILT IT / RAZED IT

Front Street’s Saloons Historic Modern Architecture? The Anatomy of a 221-Year-Old House Rise & Fall of Public Housing A Mantel with Mileage Contents On the cover:

Boys line up in the street, c. 1906. Hartford’s East Side, a densely

populated working-class immigrant neighborhood, housed nearly half

of the city’s saloons. pg 7 Letter from the Publisher:Do we try hard to preserve the past? pg 9 Letters pg 12 A

Tale of Two Cities: The Rise and Fall of Public Housing

(Sample Article) pg 18 The Last 18th-Century House on Main Street (Sample Article) pg 24 1950s Office Building: Icon or White Elephant? pg 27 The Award-Winning

Wilde Building pg 31 A Building for the Completely Insured Air Age pg 34 The poor Man’s Club pg 40 re: collections:

The Mark Twain House

Mantel

This well-traveled architecural element inspired more than a

few yarns.

By Patti Coogan pg 42 Shoebox

Archives:

Francis Goodwin II’s reflections on the wild and wooly three-day opening of the Bulkeley Bridge. (Sample Article) pg 44 Destination:

The Polish National Home

This Art Deco gem has been the cultural home of Polish Americans for 70 years.

By David Kamienski pg 45 Soap Box:

Tyler Smith has the last word as the Emhart Building, now known as CIGNA’s North Building, is slated for demolition.