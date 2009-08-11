BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2005/2006

Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE WINTER 2005/2006

VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 1

IN THIS ISSUE: BUILT IT/ RAZED IT II Hartford Neighborhoods Then & Now Entire Farming Community Vanishes Old Lyme Gal Gets a Makeover Can Sam Colt Win Over the Park Service? On the cover: Inset post card: The Prior family at home on North Beacon Street in Hartford, 1906. Collection of Tomas J. Nenortas

Background photo: The Stavinskys in front of the same home today.

Photo: Karen O’Maxfield Contents pg 9 From the Publisher: pg 10 Letters, etc. pg 14 Hartford: Then and Now.

By Nancy O. Albert, Tomas Nenortas, and Karen O’Maxfield pg 20 A Valley Flooded to Slake the Capital Region’s Thirst.

By Kevin Murphy pg 26 40 and Fabulous: The National Historic Preservation Act.

By Mary M. Donohue pg 30 Making a Success of Coltsville.

By William Hosley pg 36 The Spirit of Miss Florence Restored.

By Liz Farrow pg 42 re: Collections

A Litchfield church, jilted at the altar, stages a comeback.

By Rachel D. Carley pg 43 Destinations

The spotlight shines brightly on two vintage theaters.

By Gina Bacchiocchi pg 46 Soapbox Archives

In a Neighborhood, A Boy’s World.

By Walter E. Smith pg 48 Noah Webster Slept Here. So Did I.

By Frederick W. Hamilton pg 50 Soapbox

We’ve Got the Public Act. Now the Hard Work Begins.

By Helen Higgins pg 52 Afterword

Historic holiday events not to be missed, Heroism in History conference, and more…