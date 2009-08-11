Connecticut Explored
BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2005/2006

WINTER 2005/2006
VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 1
IN THIS ISSUE: BUILT IT/ RAZED IT II

  Hartford Neighborhoods Then & Now

 Entire Farming Community Vanishes

 Old Lyme Gal Gets a Makeover

 Can Sam Colt Win Over the Park Service?

On the cover:

Inset post card: The Prior family at home on North Beacon Street in Hartford, 1906. Collection of Tomas J. Nenortas
Background photo: The Stavinskys in front of the same home today.
Photo: Karen O’Maxfield

Contents
pg 9 From the Publisher:
pg 10 Letters, etc.
pg 14 Hartford: Then and Now.
By Nancy O. Albert, Tomas Nenortas, and Karen O’Maxfield
pg 20 A Valley Flooded to Slake the Capital Region’s Thirst.
By Kevin Murphy
pg 26 40 and Fabulous: The National Historic Preservation Act.
By Mary M. Donohue
pg 30 Making a Success of Coltsville.
By William Hosley
pg 36 The Spirit of Miss Florence Restored.
By Liz Farrow
pg 42 re: Collections
A Litchfield church, jilted at the altar, stages a comeback.
By Rachel D. Carley
pg 43 Destinations
The spotlight shines brightly on two vintage theaters.
By Gina Bacchiocchi
pg 46 Soapbox Archives
In a Neighborhood, A Boy’s World.
By Walter E. Smith
pg 48 Noah Webster Slept Here. So Did I.
By Frederick W. Hamilton
pg 50 Soapbox
We’ve Got the Public Act. Now the Hard Work Begins.
By Helen Higgins
pg 52 Afterword
Historic holiday events not to be missed, Heroism in History conference, and more…

 

