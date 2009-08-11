BACK ISSUES – FALL 2006

|
Fall 2006
VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: TURN UP THE HEAT
Arson of Accident? The Colt Armory Burns
A Traitor Sets New London Aflame
Bawdy and Brazen, Connecticut’s First Lady of Showbiz
The Great Quake Singes Hartford’s Insurers
A Blast from the Past in Kent
On the cover:
Abigal Hinman watches Benedict Arnold’s forces set fire to New London (detail).
Lyman Allyn Art Museum, New London, Connecticut.
Contents

|From the Publisher:

|Letters, etc.
|pg 14
|Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red Hot Mamas.
By Mary M. Donohue
|pg 20
|Benedict Arnold Turns and Burns New London.
By Edward Baker
|pg 26
|“A great outcry for bed clothes”: Quilts to Warm Body and Soul.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
|pg 32
|The Suspicious Colt Armory Fire.
By Herbert G. Houze
|pg 38
|The Great San Francisco Earthquake.
By Lisa Guernsey
|pg 44
|Re: Collections
The Kent Iron Furnace.
By Karin Peterson
|pg 46
|Shoebox Archives
Memories of the Hartford Circus Fire.
By Janice Mathews
|pg 49
|Destination
The Connecticut Fire Museum.
By Clarissa J. Ceglio
|pg 50
|Soapbox
A burning passion for uncovering Connecticut’s complicity in slavery.
By Anne Farrow
|pg 52
|Afterword
What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf and more.