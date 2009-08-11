BACK ISSUES – FALL 2006

Subscribe Now! ORDER ONLINE Fall 2006

VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 4

IN THIS ISSUE: TURN UP THE HEAT Arson of Accident? The Colt Armory Burns A Traitor Sets New London Aflame Bawdy and Brazen, Connecticut’s First Lady of Showbiz The Great Quake Singes Hartford’s Insurers A Blast from the Past in Kent On the cover: Abigal Hinman watches Benedict Arnold’s forces set fire to New London (detail).

Lyman Allyn Art Museum, New London, Connecticut. Contents pg 9 From the Publisher: pg 10 Letters, etc. pg 14 Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red Hot Mamas.

By Mary M. Donohue pg 20 Benedict Arnold Turns and Burns New London.

By Edward Baker pg 26 “A great outcry for bed clothes”: Quilts to Warm Body and Soul.

By Dawn C. Adiletta pg 32 The Suspicious Colt Armory Fire.

By Herbert G. Houze pg 38 The Great San Francisco Earthquake.

By Lisa Guernsey pg 44 Re: Collections

The Kent Iron Furnace.

By Karin Peterson pg 46 Shoebox Archives

Memories of the Hartford Circus Fire.

By Janice Mathews pg 49 Destination

The Connecticut Fire Museum.

By Clarissa J. Ceglio pg 50 Soapbox

A burning passion for uncovering Connecticut’s complicity in slavery.

By Anne Farrow pg 52 Afterword

What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf and more.