BACK ISSUES – FALL 2006

Fall 2006
VOLUME 4 / NUMBER 4
IN THIS ISSUE: TURN UP THE HEAT

Arson of Accident? The Colt Armory Burns

A Traitor Sets New London Aflame

Bawdy and Brazen, Connecticut’s First Lady of Showbiz

The Great Quake Singes Hartford’s Insurers

A Blast from the Past in Kent

On the cover:

Abigal Hinman watches Benedict Arnold’s forces set fire to New London (detail).
Lyman Allyn Art Museum, New London, Connecticut.

Contents
pg 9 From the Publisher:
pg 10 Letters, etc.
pg 14 Sophie Tucker: Last of the Red Hot Mamas.
By Mary M. Donohue
pg 20 Benedict Arnold Turns and Burns New London.
By Edward Baker
pg 26 “A great outcry for bed clothes”: Quilts to Warm Body and Soul.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
pg 32 The Suspicious Colt Armory Fire.
By Herbert G. Houze
pg 38 The Great San Francisco Earthquake.
By Lisa Guernsey
pg 44 Re: Collections
The Kent Iron Furnace.
By Karin Peterson
pg 46 Shoebox Archives
Memories of the Hartford Circus Fire.
By Janice Mathews
pg 49 Destination
The Connecticut Fire Museum.
By Clarissa J. Ceglio
pg 50 Soapbox
A burning passion for uncovering Connecticut’s complicity in slavery.
By Anne Farrow
pg 52 Afterword
What’s new on the Connecticut history bookshelf and more.

 

