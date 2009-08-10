BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2008/2009

|pg 16
Making a Home for Orphans
A photo essay documenting John Klingberg’s life work.
By Briann Greenfield
|Pg 22
East Haven’s Wildest Irish Rose
Rum-runner Nellie Green stays one step ahead of the law.
By Marshall S. Berdan
|Pg 28
A Family of Reformers: The Middletown Bemans
An African-American family fights for equal opportunities in ante-bellum Middletown.
By Liz Warner
|Pg 32
Connecticut’s First—and Most Celebrated—Counterfeiter
Passing bogus bills lands William Stuart in New Gate Prison.
By Karin Peterson
|Pg 40
The Spirits of Reform
The surprising relationship between Spiritualism and reform.
By Dawn C. Adiletta
|pg 12
|Contributors to This Issue
|pg 46
|Spotlight
Boss Tweed Puts Greenwich on the Map.
By Alan Owen Patterson
|pg 50
|Spotlight
Connecticut’s Blue Laws.
By Alan Owen Patterson
|pg 52
|Soapbox
Ralph Nader: Rapscallion or Redeemer?
By Janet Reynolds
|pg 53
|Afterword:
Antiques Roadshow comes to Connecticut; exhibition openings and holiday events not to be missed.