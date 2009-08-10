BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2008/2009

WINTER 2008 /2009

VOLUME 7 / NUMBER 1

IN THIS ISSUE: Rascals, Reprobates & Reformers Litchfield’s Temperance Movement Boss Tweed’s Greenwich Connection Skirting Prohibition in East Haven The Colorful History of Connecticut’s Blue Laws A Life of Petty Crime in Early 19th-Century Connecticut On the cover: Images courtesy of the Litchfield Historical Society, American Antiquarian Society, Wesleyan University, Connecticut State Library, Museum of Connecticut History, Klingberg Family Centers, and Charlene Masset and Charles Talmadge III. For full attribution see images inside. Contents Features pg 16

Making a Home for Orphans

A photo essay documenting John Klingberg’s life work.

By Briann Greenfield Pg 22

East Haven’s Wildest Irish Rose

Rum-runner Nellie Green stays one step ahead of the law.

By Marshall S. Berdan Pg 28

A Family of Reformers: The Middletown Bemans

An African-American family fights for equal opportunities in ante-bellum Middletown.

By Liz Warner Pg 32

Connecticut’s First—and Most Celebrated—Counterfeiter

Passing bogus bills lands William Stuart in New Gate Prison.

By Karin Peterson Pg 40

The Spirits of Reform

The surprising relationship between Spiritualism and reform.

By Dawn C. Adiletta Departments pg 11 From the Publisher pg 12 Contributors to This Issue pg 14 Letters, etc. pg 46 Spotlight

Boss Tweed Puts Greenwich on the Map.

By Alan Owen Patterson pg 48 re:Collections

Flying the Banner for Temperance.

By Julie Frey pg 50 Spotlight

Connecticut’s Blue Laws.

By Alan Owen Patterson pg 52 Soapbox

Ralph Nader: Rapscallion or Redeemer?

By Janet Reynolds pg 53 Afterword:

Antiques Roadshow comes to Connecticut; exhibition openings and holiday events not to be missed.