Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2011/2012

BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2011/2012

0
By on Back Issues

Winter 2011/2012 VOLUME 10/ NUMBER 1

IN THIS ISSUE: Connecticans Abroad

Winter 2011/2012 Issue

ORDER ONLINE
 Selling Our Products Abroad
Sailing Round the World in Style
Discovering a New Continent
The Undoing of Silas Deane
On the Cover: Trade card (detail), Wheeler & Wilson Mfg. Co., Bridgeport, c 1890. Museum of Connecticut History
Features
14 Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.
Our photo essay goes global
By David Corrigan and Briann Greenfield
20 Ebenezer Bassett’s Historic Journey
Our first black diplomat serves the first black republic.
By Carolyn B. Ivanoff with Mary J. Mycek and Marian K. O’Keefe
25 A Connecticut Feminist Prophet
Charlotte Perkins Gilman makes her way in the world.
By Mary Ellen Ellsworth
30 The Making of a Humanitarian
Fredrick Walcott responds to Poland’s plight.
By Mark H. Jones
Contents
pg 9 Hog River Journal
pg 10 Letters, etc
g 13 From the State Historian:
Discovering the Explorer Hiram Bingham III
By Walter W. Woodward
pg 14 Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.
By David Corrigan and Briann Greenfield
pg 20 Ebenezer Bassett’s Historic Journey
By Carolyn B. Ivanoff with Mary J. Mycek and Marian K. O’Keefe
pg 25 A Connecticut Feminist Prophet
By Mary Ellen Ellsworth
pg 30 The Making of a Humanitarian
By Mark H. Jones
pg 35 A Godmother to Ravensbrück Survivors
By Kristin Peterson Havill
pg 39 The Slaters Go Round the World
By Vivian Zoe
pg 45 Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford
By Allyson Smally
pg 46 Destination:The Discoverer of Antarctica
By Jesse Duthrie
pg 48 Site Lines: Silas Deane
By Linda Pagliuco
pg 50 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities Council
pg 51 Spotlight: Events & news from partner organizations
pg 56 Afterword
Share.

Comments are closed.