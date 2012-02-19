BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2011/2012

Features

14 Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.

Our photo essay goes global

By David Corrigan and Briann Greenfield



20 Ebenezer Bassett’s Historic Journey

Our first black diplomat serves the first black republic.

By Carolyn B. Ivanoff with Mary J. Mycek and Marian K. O’Keefe

25 A Connecticut Feminist Prophet

Charlotte Perkins Gilman makes her way in the world.

By Mary Ellen Ellsworth

30 The Making of a Humanitarian

Fredrick Walcott responds to Poland’s plight.

By Mark H. Jones

Contents

pg 9 Hog River Journal

pg 10 Letters, etc

g 13 From the State Historian:

Discovering the Explorer Hiram Bingham III

By Walter W. Woodward

pg 14 Selling Connecticut Products Abroad.

By David Corrigan and Briann Greenfield

pg 20 Ebenezer Bassett’s Historic Journey

By Carolyn B. Ivanoff with Mary J. Mycek and Marian K. O’Keefe

pg 25 A Connecticut Feminist Prophet

By Mary Ellen Ellsworth

pg 30 The Making of a Humanitarian

By Mark H. Jones

pg 35 A Godmother to Ravensbrück Survivors

By Kristin Peterson Havill

pg 39 The Slaters Go Round the World

By Vivian Zoe

pg 45 Hartford History Center: Letters Home to the Children of Hartford

By Allyson Smally

pg 46 Destination:The Discoverer of Antarctica

By Jesse Duthrie

pg 48 Site Lines: Silas Deane

By Linda Pagliuco

pg 50 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities Council

pg 51 Spotlight: Events & news from partner organizations