BACK ISSUES – WINTER 2012–13

Winter 2012/13 VOLUME 11/ NUMBER 1

In this Issue: The 150th Anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation > A Divided Connecticut > Lincoln and Uncle Tom’s Cabin > Stories of Self-Emancipation > “A privilege which nothing else can equal.”

Table of Contents

13 From the State Historian: Connecticut’s Slow Steps Toward Emancipation CLICK HERE TO READ By Walter W. Woodward



14 Nothing But Freedom.

A photo essay from The Amistad Center for Art & Culture. By Wm. Frank Mitchell

20 Lincoln and A Key to Uncle Tom’s Cabin. CLICK HERE TO READ By Katherine Kane

26 Promise of Freedom. By Elizabeth Rose

32 Connecticut’s Response to the Emancipation Proclamation. CLICK HERE TO READ By Matthew Warshauer

38 A Voice for Freedom CLICK HERE TO READ

The Reverend James Pennington. By Stacey Close

44 Nancy Toney’s Lifetime in Slavery. CLICK HERE TO READ By Christina Vida

46 Life & Adventures of Venture, a Native of Africa. CLICK HERE TO READ By Gene Leach

48 Site Lines: Connecticut’s Freedom Trail. CLICK HERE TO READ By Karin Peterson

50 When Norwich Celebrated the Emancipation Proclamation. CLICK HERE TO READ By Emily E. Gifford

52 From the Desk of Stuart Parnes, Connecticut Humanities By Stuart Parnes

53 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations

58 Afterword