BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2011

Features

14

Women Who Changed the World

Connecticut women who made things happen.

By Barbara Sicherman

20

Harriet Beecher Stowe: The Most Famous American

Adoring crowds waited for a glimpse of Harriet Beecher Stowe.

By Katherine Kane

26

Laboring in the Shade

Heading north for a summer job in the tobacco fields

By Dawn Byron Hutchins

36

Making of Connecticut

A history of Connecticans raising their voices to fight for justice.

By Ben Gammell

Contents

