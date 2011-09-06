BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2011

|14
Women Who Changed the World
Connecticut women who made things happen.
By Barbara Sicherman
|20
Harriet Beecher Stowe: The Most Famous American
Adoring crowds waited for a glimpse of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
By Katherine Kane
|26
Laboring in the Shade
Heading north for a summer job in the tobacco fields
By Dawn Byron Hutchins
|36
Making of Connecticut
A history of Connecticans raising their voices to fight for justice.
By Ben Gammell
|pg 14
|Women Who Changed the World. By Barbara Sicherman
|pg 20
|The Most Famous American: Harriet Beecher Stowe. By Katherine Kane
|pg 26
|Where Mr. Twain & Mrs. Stowe Built Their Dream Houses. By Elizabeth J. Normen
|pg 30
|Laboring in the Shade. By Dawn Bryon HutchinsI Was a Pennsy Girl. By Connie Robinson
|pg 36
|Making Connecticut. By Ben Gammell
|
pg 42
|The Inaugural Stowe Prize. By Debby Applegate
|pg 43
|Destination: Inspired by Stowe. By Mary Ellen White
|pg 44
|Site Lines: Fortresses of Faith, Agents of Change. By Mary M. Donohue and Whitney Bayers
|pg 46
|Connecticut’s Civil War Treasure Troves. By William Hosley
|pg 48
|Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations