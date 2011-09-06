Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2011

BACK ISSUES – SUMMER 2011

0
By on Back Issues

Summer 2011 VOLUME 9 / NUMBER 3

IN THIS ISSUE: CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

current_issue
ORDER ONLINE
 Harriet’s 200!
Stowe & Twain’s Nook Farm
My Summer in Tobacco
How We Made Connecticut
On the Hunt for Civil War Treasures
On the Cover: Detail, souvenir print of Harriet Beecher Stowe, 1861.
Features
14
Women Who Changed the World
Connecticut women who made things happen.
By Barbara Sicherman
20
Harriet Beecher Stowe: The Most Famous American
Adoring crowds waited for a glimpse of Harriet Beecher Stowe.
By Katherine Kane
26
Laboring in the Shade
Heading north for a summer job in the tobacco fields
By Dawn Byron Hutchins
36
Making of Connecticut
A history of Connecticans raising their voices to fight for justice.
By Ben Gammell
Contents
pg 9
Hog River Journal
pg 10
Letters, etc.
pg 13
From the State Historian: 2011’s “Must Read” Book is 160 Years Old. By Walter W. Woodward
pg 14 Women Who Changed the World. By Barbara Sicherman
pg 20 The Most Famous American: Harriet Beecher Stowe. By Katherine Kane
pg 26 Where Mr. Twain & Mrs. Stowe Built Their Dream Houses. By Elizabeth J. Normen
pg 30 Laboring in the Shade. By Dawn Bryon HutchinsI Was a Pennsy Girl. By Connie Robinson
pg 36 Making Connecticut. By Ben Gammell
pg 42
 The Inaugural Stowe Prize. By Debby Applegate
pg 43 Destination: Inspired by Stowe. By Mary Ellen White
pg 44 Site Lines: Fortresses of Faith, Agents of Change. By Mary M. Donohue and Whitney Bayers
pg 46 Connecticut’s Civil War Treasure Troves. By William Hosley
pg 48 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 54 Afterword
Share.

Comments are closed.