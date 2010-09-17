CELEBRATE THE STATE’S 375th

Our Fall issue was included in the time capsule Governor Rell buried on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion on November 30, 2010! It’ll be opened in 25 years on the occasion (which we’re sure will be HUGE) of the state’s 400th anniversary–and CT Explored will be there.

In other 375th news: Coming in December, the Connecticut Historical Society will unveil a new exhibition “Making Connecticut” showcasing the broad sweep of Connecticut history, celebrating all the people of the state, honoring struggles, and observing proud moments from the 16th century through today.

Governor M. Jodi Rell kicked off the state’s official celebration of the 375th anniversary of the founding of Connecticut on February 17, 2010 with Executive Order No. 37 establishing a “375 Commission.” Though we’re facing hard times, she noted we need this celebration now. The Web site www.ct375.com is your go-to source of celebration information and anniversary mugs, hats, t-shirts and more!