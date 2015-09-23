Conversations at Noon: February 23, 2016

Connecticut’s Old State House and CT Explored collaborate on quarterly programs relating to each issue.

WINTER 2015-2016

Women in the Kitchen: It’s Strictly Business

February 23, 2016, noon – 1 p.m.

Connecticut’s Old State House, 800 Main Street, Hartford

Sponsored by Connecticut Humanities

Even in tough times, women have used their homes as launching pads for big businesses. And they’ve been the target market, too. Dr. Elizabeth Rose of the Fairfield Museum & History Center will share how Margaret Rudkin started Pepperidge Farm in her Fairfield kitchen during the Depression; a panel discussion follows featuring NoRa Cupcake Company’s Carrie Carella and Cary Wheaton, Executive Director of Billings Forge Community Works, on other food-related businesses launched by women.

This event is free and open to the public. Bring a brown-bag lunch to eat during the program. Discounted parking with validation is available ($5) for the State House Square or Constitution Plaza South garages. For more information, visit ctosh.org