CT Explored Lauded in Courant & Connecticut Magazine!

The Hartford Courant, Connecticut Magazine, and the Colin McEnroe Show on WNPR recently touted our 10th anniversary. The Courant wrote: “This daily newspaper wants to revel in the success of a sister publication, Connecticut Explored… It comes out four times a year with remarkable old photos and vivid, thoughtful writing on fascinating episodes,” (October 1, 2012). Connecticut Magazine featured us in their September issue and we got a great shout-out from the Colin McEnroe Show on WNPR on Thursday, September 27, in a show that featured state historian and regular CT Explored columnist Walt Woodward and CT Explored editorial board chair and frequent contributor Matt Warshauer. Here are links to the three stories:

Hartford Courant http://www.courant.com/news/opinion/editorials/hc-ed-hog-river-journal-20120928,0,3325122.story

WNPR http://www.yourpublicmedia.org/content/wnpr/connecticut-s-checkered-past-politics-suffrage-and-war

Connecticut Magazine http://www.connecticutmag.com/Blogs/Discover-Connecticut/September-2012/Exploring-Connecticut/

We appreciate the recognition–and we promise to keep up the good work!