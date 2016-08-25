Fall 2016: Crime & Punishment

People are fascinated by true crime stories! The Fall 2016 issue takes readers on a tour through the history of crime and punishment in Connecticut–including our cover story about high county sheriff Jack Slavin’s work on a national level to deter kids from a life of crime in the 1930s and 40s. He was ahead of his time, harnessing comic books, movies, and a “jail on wheels” to spread his message.

Why and when did Connecticut establish a state police force? What’s the story of witchcraft trials in Fairfield? What two museums in Connecticut explore legal history? Was there a state prison in Wethersfield? Is that shriveled pouch found among Ruth Duncan’s grandfather’s papers really the pericardium of a pirate executed in 1831? Find out in the Fall 2016 issue!

Read our publisher’s and the state historian’s blogs and Subscribe right away to receive the issue!

Subscribe to receive the Fall 2016 issue. On newsstands now!