Winter 2010/2011 Issue is Full of Surprises!

Connecticut history is full of surprises—and the stories in our Winter issue are no exception.

……What Connecticut company hired etiquette maven Emily Post to promote its new luxury table-top appliance—introduced during the Depression? What are Connecticut’s Christmas traditions—and why did our Puritan founding fathers frown upon them? Dip into these stories, and more: Take tours of Connecticut’s early 20th century country synagogues, burying grounds with graphic gravestones, and a saddlery that has been a Connecticut business since 1794!

…………This issue is a feast for the eyes. It’s rich with images including delicate 18th century needlework, darling 19th-century holiday decorations, and dazzling modernist ceramics. You’ll be amazed at how one small state can offer so many fascinating stories!

……Every issue, I learn something new that enriches my life and deepens my appreciation for our state. One of my favorite stories provides a window into the education of girls in late-18th and early-19th century Connecticut. Two exhibitions on view now (at the Connecticut Historical Society and Florence Griswold Museum) are showcasing Connecticut’s first pictorial art. We have curator Susan Schoelwer’s story on why this work has been misunderstood.

……What’s up next? Spring 2011 marks the 150th anniversary of the beginning of the American Civil War. Connecticut has big plans to commemorate the state’s part in the four-year conflict that forever impacted the nation. We’ll be devoting a special expanded issue to myriad aspects of the war; more than 50 state-wide and local organizations have joined hands to develop programming and events. CT Explored will be your gateway to what you need to know about commemoration events.

……I invite you to join me by subscribing. Our readers are lifelong learners and avid “Connecticutophiles.” Readers have told us they value:

“The unique material presented in each issue! You just don’t find that anywhere else,” and “The human stories that have made our state what it is today.”

Begin your exploration of Connecticut history today. You’ll enjoy one good story after another!

Elizabeth Normen

Publisher