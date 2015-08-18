Fall 2105: Connecticans’ History of Giving

In this issue, we’re exploring Connecticans’ history of generosity. Sure, sometimes big money came in from elsewhere–as we chronicle in our photo essay on the 11 Carnegie libraries in the state. But Connecticans have long been reformers and activists–often with modest means– who banded together to make our corner of the world a better place.

From the humble laundress who left her house in New Haven upon her death at the time of the Civil War to become a home for the elderly to young women who joined together in pursuit of music, we’ve created all kinds of charitable organizations with long histories. They’re inspiring stories!

