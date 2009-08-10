SEPTEMBER FEATURED ARTICLE

The Nation’s Oldest High-School Football Rivalry

Geoff Serra, head of the English Department at Norwich Free Academy, writes about the longest-standing high-school football rivalry (verified by the National Football League) in the nation in the current issue. NFA has been playing New London since their first match May 12, 1875–just six years after the first collegiate American football game between Princeton and Rutgers in 1869.




