Winter 2016-2017 & Give the Gift of Connecticut Explored!

Our Winter 2016-2017 issue is in the mail to subscribers and will be on newsstands December 1. Get the issue for the holidays– it makes a great gift !

We’ve got a special offer through December 31, 2016: 2 bonus issues added free to new and gift subscriptions (excluding the discounted teacher rate–its always a great price). Use coupon code Holiday16.

Visit ctexplored.org/subscribe for details or go right to ctexplored.org/shop to send the history- or Connecticut-lover on your list the perfect gift!

Winter 2016-2017 : Connecticans in the American West

This issue is full of stories of Connecticut history outside our state. Tiny Connecticut has an outsized influence on the development of the American West, our guest editor argues. The issue’s content was organized by Dr. Leah Glaser, associate professor of history and public history at Central Connecticut State University where she teaches courses about the history of the American West.

You’ll enjoy our photo essay of works from the New Britain Museum of American Art’s collection of art depicting the American West; and stories on Connecticut gun-makes Colt and Winchester. You’ll also enjoy stories about dinosaur hunting, searching for gold in California, and Connecticut-trained teachers’ efforts to educate frontier children.

FOR A LIMITED TIME: See the original painting featured on our cover at the Florence Griswold Museum. Read all about it in the Winter 2015-2016 issue. Subscribe or purchase the issue at ctexplored.org/shop.