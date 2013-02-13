Happy Birthday President Lincoln

Connecticut Explored gets a great endorsement from CCSU Professor and CT Explored editorial board chair Matt Warshauer and Stowe Center executive director Katherine Kane on Where We Live, 2/11/13. Here’s a link to listen to the show on Lincoln, in honor of his birthday. Matt also serves as co-chair of the Connecticut Civil War Commemoration Commission and is author of Connecticut in the American Civil War. Both Matt and Katherine wrote for our Winter 2012/2013 issue commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.

