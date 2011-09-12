Hear State Historian Speak 9/18/11

State Historian Walter Woodward will present a lecture, “The Burning Question of Nathan Hale,” during the Presidents’ College Showcase on September 18, 2011. The Presidents’ College at the University of Hartford is a non-credit series of educational programs and lectures for adults. Each fall they present a sampling of upcoming courses in a day-long program of lectures and panel discussions. Professor Woodward’s talk will be an introduction to a three-part course he’ll offer next spring on Connecticut History as part of Connecticut Explored‘s 10th Anniversary celebration, in collaboration with the Presidents’ College and the Connecticut Historical Society. For information on Showcase, September 18, 2011, visit www.hartford.edu/presidentscollege or call 860-768-4269.