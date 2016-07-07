History of Voting Toolkit: High School

Compelling Question: Why Should I Vote?

The right to vote is the most elemental right of citizenship. Or is it? Through an examination of who could vote in Connecticut and under what circumstances, with a particular focus on African American and women suffrage, students will learn about the role of voting in building and maintaining a representative democracy, will examine the state of voting rights in the United States today, and answer for themselves “Why should I vote?”

Supporting Questions

What is universal suffrage and did Connecticut’s founders think every citizen should have the right to vote? Why did African Americans and women fight so hard for the right to vote? Are voting rights secure today?

The tool kit includes all sources and activities needed to complete the unit.