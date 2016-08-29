Holiday Offer!

Give a gift subscription through December 15, 2016 and the recipient will receive 6 issues for the price of 4 (teacher subscription excluded). That’s a bonus of two additional issues–FREE!

Use the coupon code HOLIDAY16 to receive this offer. Be sure to click yes when asked if this is a gift and give us the shipping name and address. Let us know if you’d like us to send the first issue to YOU (to give in person) or to send it directly to the recipient.

We’ll include a gift card, so let us know any special message we should include.

DEADLINE: December 15, 2016 for shipping before Christmas. Orders received after that date will be sent as soon as possible but can’t be guaranteed to be sent before Christmas.