Lincoln Exhibition in Hartford

Visit the Hartford History Center at Hartford Public Library for “Abraham LIncoln: Self-Made in America,” an exhibition on view through November 29, 2011 commemorating the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. The exhibition was organized by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (Springfield, IL). You’ll also see a remnant of the flag that flew over Fort Sumter on the day the Civil War began–part of Hartford Public Library’s Hartford Collection! Click here for more information.