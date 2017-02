David Arcidiacono, who wrote about the Hartford Dark Blues baseball team in our Spring 2003 issue, has published a new book: Major League Baseball in Gilded Age Connecticut: The Rise and Fall of the Middletown, New Haven and Hartford Clubs (MacFarland, 2009). We’ll add it ASAP to our Bookstore page (it’s a little tricky with those Amazon links for some reason.) Congrats David!