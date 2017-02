Welcome to the Connecticut Explored website. The (former) Hog River Journal has a new look and a new site, and we invite our readers to explore both. Connecticutexplored.org offers more opportunities to get involved with the magazine: read articles online, search for lesson plans, or discuss your opinions on stories in the brand-new readers’ forum- and remember, the Fall 2009 issue of Connecticut Explored will be available on newsstands soon!