Grating the Nutmeg Podcast: Images from the 1659 Hollister Homesite Dig

Take an “earwitness” journey with Walt Woodward on the latest Grating the Nutmeg podcast (episode 13) to the 1659 John Hollister homesite on the Connecticut River in ancient Wethersfield, and join the archaeologists, graduate students, and volunteers from many walks of life as they uncover one of the richest early colonial sites ever found in Connecticut. Then read more about history under our feet:
Summer 2014: History Underground
“Waste Not, Want Not: What a Colonial Midden Can Tell us” by Ross Harper, Fall 2012

2 meter cellar pit, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

"A whole lot of shaken' going on," Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Ballarmine jug fragment with handle. Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Brian Jones explaining the site to visitors. Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Brian Jones shows North Italian Marbleized slipware, Hollister site, 2016. Photo: Walter Woodward

State archaeologist Brian Jones explaining artifact, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

L-R: Ed Goodrich, Dick Hughes, Glenda Roseat, one-meter pit, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Ground penetrating radar image of site, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Jasmine and Maeve, Hollister site, 2016. Photo: Walter Woodward

Large indigenous pottery fragment, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Mandy Ranslow and Scott Brady, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Musket ball found at Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Pipe bowl fragment with stem, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Red ware fragment, Hollister site, 2016. photo: Walter Woodward

Scott Brady, Hollister site, 2016. Photo: Walter Woodward

