Grating the Nutmeg Podcast: Images from the 1659 Hollister Homesite Dig

Take an “earwitness” journey with Walt Woodward on the latest Grating the Nutmeg podcast (episode 13) to the 1659 John Hollister homesite on the Connecticut River in ancient Wethersfield, and join the archaeologists, graduate students, and volunteers from many walks of life as they uncover one of the richest early colonial sites ever found in Connecticut. Then read more about history under our feet:

Summer 2014: History Underground

“Waste Not, Want Not: What a Colonial Midden Can Tell us” by Ross Harper, Fall 2012