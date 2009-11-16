New Year, New Name, Same Great Magazine!

After publishing for nearly seven years as Hog River Journal, we begin our eighth year of publication with our second issue under our new name, Connecticut Explored. The new name better reflects our mission to uncover and discover the Connecticut story–statewide. Every issue, I learn something that enriches my life and deepens my appreciation for our state.

We are “mad for moderns” in our current issue! We may be the land of steady habits, but Connecticut was a hot bed of innovation in architecture in the 20th century. We thank the Connecticut Commission on Culture & Tourism for sponsoring the issue and for the editorial leadership of the issue by Mary Donohue of the Commission.

In this issue, Mary also writes for us on one of her passions, roadside architecture, in “A Hip Road Trip”. It’s all about the treasure trove of mid-century roadside architecture still to be found on the Berlin Turnpike. Connecticut’s star turn in film is the subject of Wesleyan professor Jeanine Basinger’s story. You’ll want the issue alone for its film stills of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Troy Donohue, and Cary Grant—all on location in Connecticut! Hartford Courant columnist Tom Condon talks about one piece of mid-century infrastructure (I-84) that might just need to come down in order to “reunite” Hartford; and you’ll hear from Glass House-architect Philip Johnson in his own words in revealing excerpts I’ve selected from Yale dean Robert A. M. Stern’s new book The Philip Johnson Tapes. PLUS—the issue’s photo essay features 14 of the best examples of modern architecture in Connecticut!

What’s up next? For Spring, we’re exploring how Connecticans have faced personal, economic, and political hardships in times past, including how the citizens of Seymour pulled together to help one another during the early years of the Depression; how the Peter Paul candy company of Naugatuck actually succeeded during the Depression; the role of Connecticut’s smugglers during the French & Indian War; the struggles of Connecticut’s first female lawyer, Mary Hall; and more.

Elizabeth Normen

Publisher