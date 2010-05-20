Connecticut Explored
You are at:»»BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2010

BACK ISSUES – SPRING 2010

0
By on Back Issues

Spring 2010
VOLUME 8 / NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: Facing Hard Times

cover

SUBSCRIBE NOW

ORDER ONLINE

 Helping Starving Artists in the Great Depression

Smuggling Along Connecticut’s Coastline
Becoming Connecticut’s First Female Lawyer
Twain Goes Out With Halley’s Comet
 

Pulling Together At Home & At War

On the cover: The Gworek family of Wethersfield faced hard times during World War II.
Photo courtesy of Thomas J. Gworek

ContentsFeatures
Pg 12
A Helping Hand for Starving Artists.
By Mark H. Jones & Diane Pflugrad Foley
Pg 18
Aid and Comfort, Connecticut Style.
By Carl J. Schneider & Dorothy Schneider
Pg 22
Peter Paul’s Path to Sweet Success.
By Gregg Pugliese
pg 28
Connecticut in the Golden Age of Smuggling.
By Thomas M. Truxes
pg 34
Breaking the Legal Barrier.
By Elizabeth Warren
Departments
pg 8

Hog River Journal
pg 10

Letters, etc.
pg 12

A Helping Hand for Starving Artists. By Mark H. Jones & Diane Pflugrad Foley
pg 18 Aid and Comfort, Connecticut Style. By Carl J. Schneider & Dorothy Schneider
pg 22 Peter Paul’s Path to Sweet Success. By Gregg Pugliese
pg 28 Connecticut in the Golden Age of Smuggling. By Thomas M. Truxes
pg 34 Breaking the Legal Barrier. By Elizabeth Warren

pg 40

 Destination: “Rumors of My Death…” By Marshall S. Berdan
pg 42 re: Collections: Hard Times Tokens. By David Corrigan
pg 44 Shoebox Archives: Pulling Together, At Home. By Thomas J. Gworek with Jordyn A. Sims
pg 45 Shoebox: Archives: Pulling Together, At War. By Kjell Tollefsen with Jordyn A. Sims
pg 46 Soapbox: The Naugatuck Valley Project. By Jeremy Brecher
pg 47 Spotlight: Events & News from Partner Organizations
pg 50 Afterword

 
Share.

Comments are closed.