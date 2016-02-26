Spring 2016: Politics

Spring 2016
VOLUME 14/NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: Marching, Picketing, Leafletting, and Speaking Out for the Vote > When Connecticut Turned Blue > Senator “No” > A Connectican in JFK’s Cabinet > Petitioning for Religious Equality
ON THE COVER: Suffrage Parade, Hartford, May 2, 1914. State Archives, Connecticut State Library.
Table of Contents
9 Hog River Journal
10 Letters, etc.
13 From the State Historian: Darkness and Duty.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 The Anti-Income-Tax Rally of 1991
Governor Weicker is burned in effigy.
By David Corrigan
20 “No Taxation Without Representation”
African Americans petition for voting rights.
By Katherine J. Harris
24 The Long and Bumpy Road to Women’s Suffrage
Parades, petitions, perseverance.
By Jessica D. Jenkins
30 Senator Brandegee Stonewalls Women’s Suffrage
The senator who loved the word “no.”
By Christopher A. Griffin and Henry S. Cohn
36 Abraham Ribicoff Turns Connecticut Blue
The governor/secretary/senator, in his own words.
By Abraham Ribicoff, adapted by Ethan Manis
42 A Life of Conviction: Al Marder
By Mary M. Donohue
44 Site Lines: Gaining Religious Freedom
By Mary M. Donohue
46 Spotlight
54 Afterword
60 Connecticut Humanities: At the Intersection of Civic Duty and Fun!
By Douglas G. Fisher