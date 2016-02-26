Spring 2016: Politics

Spring 2016

VOLUME 14/NUMBER 2

Connecticut Explored

CONNECTICUT HISTORY, ONE GOOD STORY AFTER ANOTHER

IN THIS ISSUE: Marching, Picketing, Leafletting, and Speaking Out for the Vote > When Connecticut Turned Blue > Senator “No” > A Connectican in JFK’s Cabinet > Petitioning for Religious Equality

ON THE COVER: Suffrage Parade, Hartford, May 2, 1914. State Archives, Connecticut State Library.

See story, page 24

Table of Contents

9 Hog River Journal

10 Letters, etc.

13 From the State Historian: Darkness and Duty.

By Walter W. Woodward

14 The Anti-Income-Tax Rally of 1991

Governor Weicker is burned in effigy.

By David Corrigan

20 “No Taxation Without Representation”

African Americans petition for voting rights.

By Katherine J. Harris



24 The Long and Bumpy Road to Women’s Suffrage

Parades, petitions, perseverance.

By Jessica D. Jenkins



30 Senator Brandegee Stonewalls Women’s Suffrage

The senator who loved the word “no.”

By Christopher A. Griffin and Henry S. Cohn



36 Abraham Ribicoff Turns Connecticut Blue

The governor/secretary/senator, in his own words.

By Abraham Ribicoff, adapted by Ethan Manis



42 A Life of Conviction: Al Marder

By Mary M. Donohue

44 Site Lines: Gaining Religious Freedom

By Mary M. Donohue

46 Spotlight

54 Afterword

60 Connecticut Humanities: At the Intersection of Civic Duty and Fun!

By Douglas G. Fisher