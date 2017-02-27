Spring 2017: Connecticut Commemorates World War I

The spring 2017 issue is on its way to members and on newsstands. The issue continues our coverage of the 100th anniversary of World War I. The issue was produced in collaboration with our organizational partner Connecticut State Library. The issue features a special section including a poster for their upcoming Fall 2017 exhibition “Looking Back, Looking Forward: Connecticut’s Role in the Great War.”

LISTEN to our Grating the Nutmeg podcast by Dave Corrigan on the Connecticut National Guard’s service on the Mexican border in 1916. Their training there prepared them for service soon after in France.