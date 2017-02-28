Spring 2017: 100th Anniversary of World War I, Part II

Spring 2017
VOLUME 15/NUMBER 2
IN THIS ISSUE: 100th Anniversary of World War I, Part II > A Soldier’s Best Friend > The War’s Aviation Pioneers > Nurse/Hero > SPECIAL SECTION: Connecticut in World War I
ON THE COVER: (detail) Donna J. Neary, “On the Border,” 1985. Commissioned by the National Guard
Table of Contents
13 From the State Historian: The German Invasion of Connecticut.
By Walter W. Woodward
14 Remembering World War I
By Christine Pittsley
Out of closets and drawers come fresh memories.
20 The Connecticut National Guard on the Mexican Border
By David Corrigan
To France by way of the Mexican border.
26 Letting Slip the Dogs of War.
By Sarajane Cedrone
28 Connecticut Pioneers Built the U.S. Navy’s First Airship.
By Roy H. Mize Jr.
31 SPECIAL SECTION: Connecticut State Library—Connecticut in World War I
35 The Bonus Marchers
By Robert Herron
Coming home to Rocky Hill.
40 Ruth Hovey, Hartford Hero.
By David Drury
42 The 102nd Regiment on the Western Front
By Laura A. Macaluso
Our doughboys fight the good fight.
48 Aviation Pioneer Benjamin Foulois.
By Thomas Burger
50 Site Lines: Connecticut’s World War I Memorials.
By Mary M. Donohue
59 Afterword