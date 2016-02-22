Spring Issue Here!

The spring issue is in the mail to members and on newsstands! It’s caucus/primary season in this presidential election year so we’ve got compelling stories on voting and civic engagement. We’re busting some myths about Connecticut’s record on voting rights, too—we’ve got the story on why Connecticut was NOT the last state to ratify the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. And you’ll find out what happened when Governor Weicker went back on his campaign promise and instituted a state income tax; when Connecticut “turned blue;” who is the last living Connectican arrested under the Smith Act for being a Communist and more. Join/Subscribe today to received the issue!

Purchase the issue online or find it in one of our newsstand locations.

Find out about related programs here.